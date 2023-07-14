Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 over the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repay Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,912,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 230,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Repay by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,479,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,845 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $796.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

