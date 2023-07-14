Analyzing RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RLX Technology and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

RLX Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

This table compares RLX Technology and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $773.18 million N/A $208.96 million $0.06 30.00 Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $225.55 0.10

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 17.62% 4.42% 4.04% Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RLX Technology beats Japan Tobacco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.