Analyzing ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) & Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Cabot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A Cabot $4.32 billion 0.91 $209.00 million $5.55 12.56

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A Cabot 7.51% 28.94% 9.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and Cabot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cabot has a consensus target price of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.05%. Given Cabot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabot beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, cables, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; conductive carbon additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.