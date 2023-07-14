Head to Head Survey: Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) & Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dais and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million 0.88 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Soitec $1.13 billion 5.45 $242.75 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -391.59% N/A -748.59% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Dais and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.6% of Dais shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dais and Soitec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dais has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soitec beats Dais on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

