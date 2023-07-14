Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) vs. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Head-To-Head Survey

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Adient has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32% Cooper-Standard -10.96% -140.91% -8.15%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.12 billion 0.28 -$120.00 million $0.12 350.50 Cooper-Standard $2.53 billion 0.10 -$215.38 million ($16.52) -0.87

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adient and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 3 4 0 2.22 Cooper-Standard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Summary

Adient beats Cooper-Standard on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems. It also provides fuel and brake delivery systems comprising chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. In addition, the company offers fluid transfer systems, such as heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, diesel particulate filter emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks and deaerators, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and discharge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, high temperature MLTs, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

