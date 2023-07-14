Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 1.4 %

HUBG opened at $80.40 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.