Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $90.00

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,156 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,227. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.