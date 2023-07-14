Reviewing Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.02 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.10 Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.40 $13.54 billion $5.96 10.65

Profitability

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.72% 15.51% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 149.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Republic Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Republic Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 6 0 2.86

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $101.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

