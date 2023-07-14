EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $153,486.48 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35.

On Friday, June 30th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82.

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.