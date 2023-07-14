Head to Head Review: BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and BPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 5 15 0 2.75 BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus price target of $49.61, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

EQT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPI Energy has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EQT and BPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $7.50 billion 1.90 $1.77 billion $11.26 3.50 BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and BPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 41.96% 15.17% 7.06% BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EQT beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About BPI Energy

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

