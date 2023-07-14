Head-To-Head Analysis: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Full Truck Alliance and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jamf 0 1 5 0 2.83

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Jamf.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.2% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 14.04% 3.19% 2.94% Jamf -27.82% -9.46% -4.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 8.42 $58.97 million $0.14 53.07 Jamf $478.78 million 5.41 -$141.30 million ($1.16) -18.00

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Jamf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

