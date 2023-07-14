National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.