ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ADCT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 229.20%. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

