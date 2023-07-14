Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.90.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

