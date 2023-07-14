Jefferies Financial Group Raises Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $17.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

AAN stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

