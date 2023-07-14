Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

