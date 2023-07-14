Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Southern stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

