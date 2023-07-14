Antony Spring Sells 19,026 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of M opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

