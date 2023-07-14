Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $454,006.53 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $454,006.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,601,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,087,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

