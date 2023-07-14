SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

SunPower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. SunPower has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

