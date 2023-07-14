Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $138.31

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.31.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 2.6 %

ALL stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. Allstate has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.