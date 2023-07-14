Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

