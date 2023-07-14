Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth $12,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

