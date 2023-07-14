Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 50,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $382,676.67.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.81. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $36.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

