Andrew Grover Sells 5,366,414 Shares of Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) Stock

Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grover sold 5,366,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total value of A$804,962.10 ($536,641.40).

Echo IQ Limited provides cardiac diagnostics support solution in Australia. The company offers artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics technology that enhance the diagnosis of structural heart disease, as well as Aortic Stenosis. It primarily serves physicians, health systems, and patients. The company was formerly known as Houston We Have Limited and changed its name to EchoIQ Limited in December 2021.

