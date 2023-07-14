StockNews.com Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.43.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $216.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $216.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 63,742 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

