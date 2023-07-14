Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,417,122.36 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,193,096.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.