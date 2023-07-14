Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 50,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $30.15 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

