Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 198,200 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $1,930,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,975,561.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00.

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCW opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

