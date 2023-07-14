Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to “Buy”

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IART. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

IART opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

