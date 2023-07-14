aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.