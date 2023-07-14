Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

