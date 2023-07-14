Contrasting Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omnicom Group and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 5 3 0 2.22 Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus target price of $99.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.35 $1.32 billion $6.65 14.50 Clear Channel Outdoor $2.48 billion 0.33 -$96.60 million ($0.08) -21.06

This table compares Omnicom Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.57% 41.72% 5.77% Clear Channel Outdoor -1.67% N/A -1.17%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

