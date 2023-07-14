Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $7,052,904.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,167,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,378,634.53.

On Thursday, May 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

