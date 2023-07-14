Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.28. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 157,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

