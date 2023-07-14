Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.25.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

