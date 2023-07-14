CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

CBAY stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,622. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $21,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 1,901,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,718,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.