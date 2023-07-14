Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Price Target Raised to $1.20

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 5.9 %

XTNT stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.78. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

