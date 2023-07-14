StockNews.com Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SON opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

