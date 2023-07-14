StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.