Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $176.89.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.