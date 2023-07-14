Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

