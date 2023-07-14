StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

