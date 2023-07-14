StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.95.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

