StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

