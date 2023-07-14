UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

UMH opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,063 shares of company stock worth $17,002. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

