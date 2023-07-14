FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $110.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NYSE FMC opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

