Analysts Offer Predictions for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.