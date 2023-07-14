DA Davidson Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Underperform

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 118,718 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $234,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

