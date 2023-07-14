Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.34. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

