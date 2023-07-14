FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Sunday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

